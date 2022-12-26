Sunderland scored a dramatic late winner to beat Blackburn 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Despite a bright start, Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind in the 18th minute when Ross Stewart scored an unfortunate own goal.
The striker responded immediately though, winning a penalty before converting from the spot four minutes later.
Substitute Ellis Simms then converted the winning goal in stoppage-time.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated each Sunderland player at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Made an excellent stop on an otherwise quiet afternoon to deny Morton from giving Blackburn the lead for a second tiem against the run of play. 6
Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Lynden Gooch - 6
Did OK defensively in the main up against one of the very best forwards in the league. Put in some good crosses throughout that could have led to more. Added to Sunderland’s injury concerns with an apparent muscle problem late on. 6
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Daniel Ballard - 8
Made the foul that led to Blackburn’s opener but got stronger and stronger as the game went on, was impressive and powerful in the latter stages. 8
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 9
One or two uncertain moments on the ball but that’s to be expected when he’s being tasked with bringing it out. Defended so tenaciously and is earning this role on merit - so impressive the way he’s stepped up of late. 9
Photo: Frank Reid