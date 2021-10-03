Sunderland boss gives Nathan Broadhead and Aiden McGeady injury updates

Broadhead's breakthrough performance against Cheltenham Town in midweek was cut short by a hamstring problem, with Sunderland concerned that he could be facing up to eight weeks out.

The 23-year-old will be out of action in the coming weeks, but the international break (from league fixture at least) gives him an opportunity to make good headway in his recovery.

"It was a grade 1B tear of the hamstring, which is on the better end of the scale," Johnson said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland forward Nathan Broadhead

"That means we're looking at around two to four weeks, and obviously from there it just depends on how the player presents in terms of how quickly we can get him back."

Johnson is also hopeful that he will be able to call upon Aiden McGeady after the break, after the winger missed the 4-0 defeat away at Fratton Park on Saturday.

"In the last game we had to take him off because about five minutes before half time he took a fairly considerable whack to the ankle," Johnson explained.

"We tried [to get him ready] and Aiden has proved regularly that he will play when he can, even if he's not 100%.

"But on this occasion he couldn't.

"I think we obviously missed that experience today.

"We didn't have enough today and that's why I was disappointed with the leadership today, myself included.

"We just didn't influence it enough."

Lynden Gooch is also expected to return after the break.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.