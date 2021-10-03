Sunderland boss gives Nathan Broadhead and Aiden McGeady injury updates
Sunderland could be without Nathan Broadhead for up to a month, though Lee Johnson is relieved that the Everton loanee is not facing a longer spell on the sidelines.
Broadhead's breakthrough performance against Cheltenham Town in midweek was cut short by a hamstring problem, with Sunderland concerned that he could be facing up to eight weeks out.
The 23-year-old will be out of action in the coming weeks, but the international break (from league fixture at least) gives him an opportunity to make good headway in his recovery.
"It was a grade 1B tear of the hamstring, which is on the better end of the scale," Johnson said.
"That means we're looking at around two to four weeks, and obviously from there it just depends on how the player presents in terms of how quickly we can get him back."
Johnson is also hopeful that he will be able to call upon Aiden McGeady after the break, after the winger missed the 4-0 defeat away at Fratton Park on Saturday.
"In the last game we had to take him off because about five minutes before half time he took a fairly considerable whack to the ankle," Johnson explained.
"We tried [to get him ready] and Aiden has proved regularly that he will play when he can, even if he's not 100%.
"But on this occasion he couldn't.
"I think we obviously missed that experience today.
"We didn't have enough today and that's why I was disappointed with the leadership today, myself included.
"We just didn't influence it enough."
Lynden Gooch is also expected to return after the break.