The Black Cats had been preparing to replace Gooch with Bailey Weight inside the first ten minutes, but the 26-year-old, who was wearing the captain's armband in the absence of suspended midfielder Corry Evans, played on until half time.

"Lynden has had his foot stamped on, he'd actually had a problem with his foot all week so I assumed it was the same injury, but it wasn't," head coach Tony Mowbray said.

"It's really sore, bruised and twisted as well. He's carried on and at half time he was in a lot of discomfort, so we brought him off. "Whether he can recover in two or three days [before Blackburn] we'll have to wait and see."

Lynden Gooch suffered a foot injury on Saturday afternoon

Mowbray also confirmed that Abdoullah Ba's absence from the matchday squad was tactical, stressing that he would be firmly in contention to face Blackburn Rovers: "Abdoullah was rotated.

"I've a lot of empathy with the group we have, Leon Dajaku was left out [the squad] previously, Edouard Michut the other night.

"We have training tomorrow [Sunday] so Abdoullah can come and knock on my door.

"Part of my job is to integrate all of these boys, so they feel part of what we're doing. They just have to get their heads down, work hard and when the opportunity comes show that they're capable of. We've got a really tight group when you think about what they come through in League One.