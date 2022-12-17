Embleton was shown a red card for a challenge on Ryan Woods midway through the second half, and was stretchered off after coming off the worst of the collision.

Mowbray confirmed that Embleton has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Sunderland head coach added that he felt the decision to send him off was harsh.

Elliot Embleton was taken to hospital on Saturday afternoon

"Elliot has gone in an ambulance to hospital, he's in a lot of discomfort," Mowbray said.

"I don't want to comment on what we think it is but our club doctor is here and he thought it was serious enough to go to hospital.

"He's in a lot of pain and hopefully he will be looked after well - at this stage it looks like a bad injury.

"I've seen the incident back in super slow-mo and I think the referee will be disappointed when he sees it back, I think the ball is bouncing and they both jump. Elliot catches him with his knee, he does flick his foot but there's no contact. It happens fast, and maybe the referee makes the decision having seen the reaction.

"Having studied it - I think the referee has in my opinion been a little bit rash in running over and giving the red card."

Sunderland are also concerned that Danny Batth will be facing a spell out after sustaining an injury in the early stages of 1-1 draw.

Alex Pritchard missed the game with a calf problem but the club are confident that is not serious.

"I've said before, it's very, very rare that you have your whole squad fit and available," Mowbray said.

"Danny felt his calf, we're not sure if it's a tear or not yet. He pushed off and felt a really sharp pain. We'll have to wait and see what the diagnosis is.

