Sunderland played out a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hull City at the MKM Stadium – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

After a goalless first half, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead when substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Yet the visitors were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.

Here’s how our reporter Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the MKM Stadium:

Anthony Patterson - 5 Didn't have a great deal to do and probably couldn't have done much about the clever finish from Tufan.

Lynden Gooch - 5 Got into some promising areas at times but didn't make enough of them. Defensively caught out on a few occasions - Hull caused problems throughout down that flank.

Luke O'Nien - 7 Made some typically big headers inside his own box as Hull applied late pressure - played a part in getting his time a point.

Danny Batth - 6 Headed a couple of really dangerous crosses away in trademark fashion before being forced off with an injury. A concern for Sunderland given his experience and consistency this season.