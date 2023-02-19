Gelhardt's wait for a first goal continues, though he did play a big part in his team's opening goal by playing Jack Clarke into space on the left wing.

The Leeds United loanee did have a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet before being substituted just after the hour mark, and Mowbray is confident that he will start to find the net as the campaign progresses.

He's eager to get time on the training ground to help Gelhardt work with the attacking players around him.

"I see every time we train that he's a wonderful player," Mowbray said.

"He's tight with the ball, strong hips and can roll people. He just needs to integrate into the team, you can't really train at the minute because we are playing every three days. You're basically playing, recovering and travelling and then it repeats. You can't do much organisational stuff or work on your shape.

"We've basically brought him in and stuck him up from - it's a work in progress but we don't have the time to work. We haven't been able to do that work that we'd have like and that's made the integration harder for him, but he gets into the areas and we've seen in training that he's got good balance and a wonderful left foot.

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt in action for Sunderland

"We just need one to go in for him and then they'll start flowing.

"Our wingers are doing well at the moment, chipping in with goals. When you've got a young player like Joffy, he's 19 or 20, every minute on the pitch is helping him learn how the team functions and plays. You have to have the context that he's a young player who hasn't played loads of football and he's leading the line in a really tough division.

"The chances will be there along the way, and at the moment the wide players are chipping in.

"It was another great goal from Jack."