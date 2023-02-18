News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland.

'Constant threat': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Bristol City draw - including one 8

Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
3 minutes ago

Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.

Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Came so close to saving yet another penalty. Made one excellent stop to deny Mehmeti what looked like a certain goal in the first half. 6

Photo: Martin Swinney

Photo Sales

2. Trai Hume - 5

Mehmeti was one of the few wingers to probably get the better of his contest with Hume this season, and it was a tired foul from the defender on substitute Jay Da Silva. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Daniel Ballard - 7

Yet again defended his box excellently and stepped out with the ball comfortably. So close to another clean sheet, which would probably have been deserved in the end. 7

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Danny Batth - 6

Like Ballard he was steady and dominated his aerial duels, giving little up to the opposition. His team just couldn’t quite get over the line. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Phil SmithBristol CitySunderlandStadium of LightTony Mowbray