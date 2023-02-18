'Constant threat': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Bristol City draw - including one 8
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Jack Clarke opened the scoring just before the hour mark when he cut in from the right and fired a shot into the top corner.
Tony Mowbray’s side appeared to be heading towards a third consecutive victory before Trai Hume brought down substitute Jay Dasilva in the box, allowing Nahki Wells to convert from the penalty spot.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light: