Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Ross Stewart injury latest

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Ross Stewart has a chance of featuring for Sunderland against Millwall at the weekend, although he won’t be risked unnecessarily.

Ross Stewart could be back in action for Sunderland against Millwall this weekend (Picture by FRANK REID)

Stewart, who has been out of action since limping out of the warm up ahead of their clash with Middlesbrough in September, has trained with the squad ahead of Saturday’s game.

Mowbray said: "He didn't really get involved with the high intensity stuff but today he's joined in for the whole session for the first time, and he's come through it smiling. We'll have a chat after training tomorrow. I think in his mind he's ready, in my mind he's been out for a long time and it's whether we need to risk him after just one day of training.”

Middlesbrough add former Aston Villa man to ranks

Michael Carrick has added former Aston Villa coach Aaron Danks to his backroom staff at the Riverside. Danks most recently took interim charge of Villa following Steven Gerrard’s sacking and worked under both Gerrard and his predecessor Dean Smith at the club.

Danks has previously worked with the England set up and in Belgium with Anderlecht and will join Jonathan Woodgate as part of Carrick’s coaching team. Former Sunderland man Grant Leadbitter will remain with the club in a hybrid role between the academy and the first-team.

Championship clubs ‘eye’ Langstaff

According to Football Insider, numerous Championship clubs are lining up a move for Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff in January following a sublime start to the season with the National League club. Langstaff has netted 18 goals this season, four more than Paul Mullen of Wrexham, his nearest rival in the goalscoring charts.

Langstaff only joined Notts County in summer, moving from Gateshead where his goals helped fire Mike Williamson’s side to promotion. And the 25 year old has continued this stunning form into the new campaign - form that has reportedly caught the eye of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Bristol City and Preston North End.