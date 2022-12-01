This is how the 2022/23 Championship table will look like this season - according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Almost three weeks has passed since Sunderland’s last Championship game – but the Black Cats return to action this weekend when they host Millwall at the Stadium of Light (12:30pm kick-off). Tony Mowbray’s side will begin the clash in 15th place having taken 27 points from their 20 games played so far this season.

Their opponents meanwhile have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and know a win would send them up to 4th place, leapfrogging Norwich City and Watford in the process. Ahead of Sunderland’s return to action, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see where they have been predicted to finish the 2022/23 season.

1. Sheffield United Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 82 (+30 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 32% - Chances of being promoted: 61% - Chances of making the playoffs: 33% Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Burnley Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 82 (+28 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 34% - Chances of being promoted: 60% - Chances of making the playoffs: 32% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. Norwich City Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 73 (+16 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 38% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

4. Watford Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 73 (+15 GD) - Chances of winning the Championship: 7% - Chances of being promoted: 27% - Chances of making the playoffs: 40% Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales