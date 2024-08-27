Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland under-21 boss provided an update on four players after the game against Middlesbrough

Sunderland under-21 boss Graeme Murty says Zak Johnson has picked up a niggle and was rested against Middlesbrough.

The defender has formed part of Régis Le Bris’ first-team group this season but has also been dropping down to play in the Premier League 2. Against Middlesbrough on Monday evening at Eppleton, Johnson and Nectar Traintis didn’t feature in Murty’s squad.

Murty stated that Johnson had picked up a minor injury and added that Triantis wasn’t slated to be involved with the under-21s but didn’t elaborate as to why amid speculation linking the Australian with a loan move this summer. Triantis did come on towards the end of Sunderland’s win over Burnley in the Championship last weekend.

“Zak was going to play,” Murty said after the game against Middlesbrough. “He had a little bit of a niggle yesterday, so we dropped him and Nectar wasn't to be involved today. Obviously, we want to make sure that that link is really, really good. But also, once again, individually, Zak was feeling a little bit tight. The decision's been made to make sure that he's taken care of.

“That gives another young player an opportunity to go and play. Wherever we're looking to support, there'll still be opportunities along the way for our players. So we're really keen to make sure that all of our young players are ready if they're the next person up.”

Sunderland started summer signing Elias Lenz in the middle of the park against Middlesbrough alongside captain Harrison Jones. Lenz, however, was replaced by Caden Kelly in the first half after picking up a knock during the 3-2 win in the Premier League 2.

“He's in the concussion protocol,” Murty said of Lenz. “He's had a clash of heads on the far side. So we'll keep an eye on him and make sure he's okay.”

Murty also spoke about the fitness of Ian Poveda, who played into the second half and is hoping to make his first-team debut against Portsmouth this weekend.

Murty added: “He was down to be scheduled for 60 minutes. So we got to 60 minutes and that's about it. We need to make sure that, obviously, we respect his pre-season and we make sure we give him the appropriate challenge when necessary.”