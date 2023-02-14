Sunderland were leading 1-0 when Patterson denied Ilias Chair, eventually going on to win 3-0 thanks to two late Jack Clarke goals.

Mowbray insisted Patterson’s crucial contribution came as no surprise to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It shouldn't surprise anyone, he has been amazing all season,” Mowbray said.

Anthony Patterson claims a cross at QPR

“I genuinely think now when they get a penalty that he is probably going to save it. I'm not stood there thinking, 'oh god, it's 1-1'. That was an amazing save - he filled the goal with his body and kicked it away.

“It's not just that, look at how well he deals with those long, high balls into the box. He's doing fantastically well and he deserves huge credit for helping the team get the result tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win was equally impressive as Mowbray rotated his squad significantly for the game, with key players such as Amad and Dan Neil dropping to the bench.

Mowbray was pleased that some of the younger players in the squad were able to contribute as a hectic schedule continues.

The youth and lack of depth in his squad means that the head coach continues to play down any talk of Sunderland pushing for the top six – but he praised his players for continuing to ‘punch above their weight’ in the second tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see how small we are in numbers, we have lost some key players who are really big for our football team,” Mowbray said.

“These young lads that we have signed, 18 or 19, they have to step forward.

“Yet of course when Amad goes on the pitch, you can feel the extra threat. The substitutes who came on made a big difference - we got the job done.

“Just as important as the talent we've got at the top end of the pitch is people putting their body on the line in our box, winning headers and blocking shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the group are enjoying the challenge of collectively finding a way to win matches. I'm constantly telling my defenders to get the ball through to these wonderful players. They are defending really and that's not a bad combination with the players at the other end.

“We've talked about our concern with how small the squad is and the number of games we have at this moment in time, but at this moment in time we're doing OK.

“There's no demands here other than to develop this players, and yet they keep punching above their weight. I know the league is really tight and you could find yourself 16th with a couple of defeats - but there's no pressure on us.

“Just keep giving these lads game time, and let's see how we go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad