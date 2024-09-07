The club have confirmed that the boyhood Sunderland fan has picked up another significant knee injury

Sunderland have confirmed that youth forward Jake Waters suffered a “significant knee” injury during last week's Premier League 2 fixture against Liverpool.

The Black Cats have added that the 18-year-old boyhood Sunderland fans will now face a “period of time on the sidelines” but will be supported by the club’s full medical team at the Academy of Light.

The striker has only just returned from an 18-month injury lay-off and played his first football of any sort during the summer’s pre-season campaign against Hebburn Town last month.

Waters was then brought on towards the end of the 2-3 loss against Liverpool in the league. With the clash edging towards a close, however, Waters crashed to the ground holding his knee and left the pitch visibly upset.

Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls said: “It is a really unfortunate injury for Jake. Having completed his previous period of rehab to an excellent standard and application, the timing of this one will be a blow to him.

“However, knowing Jake's character, he'll face this challenge head-on and come back stronger once again. We firmly believe in Jake and will support him throughout the rehabilitation journey. At the point of his first injury, he was the sixth top goalscorer in the U18 Premier League, leading to him signing an early professional contract with the club.”