Sunderland return to Championship action at Home Park next Saturday looking to continue their perfect start to the campaign.
Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle side are yet to get their first league win but have drawn two of their four games and Regis Le Bris has already made clear the danger of any complacency in his Sunderland ranks. The head coach has some big decisions to make both in his starting XI and on his bench, with Sunderland’s four deadline-day additions set to be available and with Dan Neil back from suspension. Here’s what we think he might go with...
1. Sub - Simon Moore
Le Bris has confirmed that Anthony Patterson is not yet fully fit after his recent injury and so Simon Moore will get the chance to continue his impressive form. | Frank Reid
2. RB - Trai Hume
Hume is one booking away from a suspension but has managed it impressively well for a number of weeks. Is playing well and making good contributions in the final third over recent games. Photo: Nigel French
3. CB - Luke O'Nien
Continues to impress, particularly with his distribution from the back, and has quickly formed an excellent partnership with Chris Mepham. | Kian Abdullah/Huw Evans Agency
4. CB - Chris Mepham
Has been in superb form for a number of weeks and though Dan Ballard is back, he'll have to be patient. Le Bris has already ruled out switching to a back three at this stage. Simply a must pick right now even if Wednesday probably wasn't his best performance in the first half. | Frank Reid
