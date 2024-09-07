Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle side are yet to get their first league win but have drawn two of their four games and Regis Le Bris has already made clear the danger of any complacency in his Sunderland ranks. The head coach has some big decisions to make both in his starting XI and on his bench, with Sunderland’s four deadline-day additions set to be available and with Dan Neil back from suspension. Here’s what we think he might go with...