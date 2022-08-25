Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats have completed the signing of the 18-year-old winger from Club Sport Herediano for an undisclosed fee on Thursday morning. Bennette has signed a four-year deal, with Sunderland holding the option to extend for a further year.

Bennette has six caps for Costa Rica and harbours ambitions of playing in the World Cup this winter.

Neil said the deal was ‘very exciting’ for everyone: “He is a huge talent and an international player. Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

"We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”

Bennette flew into Wearside earlier this week after a deal was agreed with his former club, and said seeing the Stadium of Light for the first time gave him added ‘motivation and desire’ to make an impression at the club.

"I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge,” Bennette said.

‘I’ve come here with the aim of helping the team as much as I can. When you see the Stadium of Light and this huge fan base, it gives you more motivation and desire to work hard day-to-day and give your all.”