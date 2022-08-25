Sunderland boss Alex Neil has this message after 'exciting' Jewison Bennette transfer is completed
Sunderland boss Alex Neil says the club will be patient with ‘huge talent’ Jewison Bennette.
The Black Cats have completed the signing of the 18-year-old winger from Club Sport Herediano for an undisclosed fee on Thursday morning. Bennette has signed a four-year deal, with Sunderland holding the option to extend for a further year.
Bennette has six caps for Costa Rica and harbours ambitions of playing in the World Cup this winter.
Neil said the deal was ‘very exciting’ for everyone: “He is a huge talent and an international player. Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland transfer news: Jewison Bennette and Edouard Michut latest plus Cats ‘want’ Manchester United man
-
2
The Sunderland transfers that could still happen before the end of the window - and the key priorities explained
-
3
The contract talks that are as crucial to Sunderland as any incoming transfer deal
-
4
Sunderland boss Alex Neil has this message after 'exciting' Jewison Bennette transfer is completed
-
5
Sunderland transfer news: Jan Paul van Hecke latest amid plus Cats and Norwich linked with Charlton man
"We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”
READ MORE: The Sunderland transfers that could still happen before the end of the window - and the key priorities explained
Bennette flew into Wearside earlier this week after a deal was agreed with his former club, and said seeing the Stadium of Light for the first time gave him added ‘motivation and desire’ to make an impression at the club.
"I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge,” Bennette said.
‘I’ve come here with the aim of helping the team as much as I can. When you see the Stadium of Light and this huge fan base, it gives you more motivation and desire to work hard day-to-day and give your all.”
Bennette will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Friday. The Black Cats face Norwich City live on Sky Sports on Saturday lunchtime.