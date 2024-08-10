Girona could beat Sunderland to the signature of forward Bojan Miovski. | Getty Images

Sunderland are in the market for a proven goalscorer to boost their promotion hopes

Sunderland kicked off the Regis Le Bris era with three points, two goals and a clean sheet in a hard-fought 2-0 victory in the Welsh capital against Cardiff City.

A close range header from Luke O’Nien and a late strike from Jack Clarke was enough to earn the Black Cats to secure maximum points and boost fan optimism after a dreadful end to last season.

Sunderland sit third in the table at the end of matchday one and will have ambitions of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Retaining the services of Clarke will be a priority in the final weeks of the transfer window if they are to achieve that goal amid reports of Premier League interest. While the need for a striker also remains another pressing issue for Le Bris to try and resolve in the coming weeks. With that in mind we round up all the latest transfer headlines from Sunderland as the pursuit for a forward continues.

Girona lead race for Sunderland striker target

Spanish side Girona are currently the leading contenders to sign Sunderland-linked forward Bojan Miovski from Scottish heavyweights Aberdeen, according to reports from the Daily Record.

The North Macedonian forward has scored 32 Premiership goals across the last two seasons since making the move from MTK Budapest, prompting interest from a number of teams including Sunderland, according to reports from Football League World.

As it stands, the Daily Record reports that Girona have submitted an offer in the region of £4m for Miovski, but the Dons have apparently told the Spanish side that they will need to ‘up the ante’ again if they are to reach a deal.

Aberdeen are reported to value the striker at around £6m which is an amount Girona are likely to pay after the loss of Artem Dovbyk to AS Roma.