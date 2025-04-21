Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland fell to their third Championship defeat in as many games on Monday

Régis Le Bris has said that he is now likely to focus on his Sunderland side for the play-offs after the loss to Blackburn Rovers.

Le Bris made seven changes to his side as the Black Cats fell to their third defeat in a row, with a number of younger and more inexperienced players brought into the fold. Sunderland did actually dominate the ball and played some good football throughout, but lacked a cutting edge and were caught out on the break in the first half.

The mood on Wearside has understandably dipped as Le Bris’s rotation has seen performances and results decline. With the schedule now easing, the Sunderland head coach has confirmed that his team for the final two games of the season will be far more familiar to fans. And he added that he ‘100% trusts’ his players to be ready when the play-offs do come around next month.

"We explained before that this part of the season, it has been a little bit weird," Le Bris said.

"We didn't really have a choice because we had a very small squad and they played so many games with probably fourteen or fifteen players. It was really important to refresh the squad and it was possible because we had 76 points, and we deserved this opportunity. Now with two games to play and one per week, the situation will be different. It will be possible to start with our 'main' XI and I hope that we will find our rhythm, the right flow and dynamic.

“The main focus now is clearly the achievement of the season and what we want to do together,” he added.

“We have to show our desire to win together. I think that has mainly been the case. Even with the poor result, and in the end it was a defeat at home, I think everyone understood what we are doing now. It is time to switch into a different mode now, the play-offs mode, and I hope we will have everyone connected for that fixture.

“Every situation is unique and we have a specific situation where it was impossible to solve with other options. The players have shown before that they are able to react. For me, I am confident and I trust these players 100%. Now it's a question of mindset because the play-offs are totally different and the energy you have to manage is totally different. So I think we'll able to show the desire.”

Despite Sunderland’s defeat, Le Bris believes his fringe players offered some positives in the performance.

“It's a disappointing result,” he said.

“The performance was OK, it's difficult to say that because the result is the final outcome but I think the energy of the team was positive. They played good football, were dominant, but if you don't create enough chances and score you can lose the game. The final third is crucial. Especially during the second half, in the first half we weren't smooth, maybe we lacked a bit of confidence. It's a good reminder that in this final stage of the season, you have to be clinical."