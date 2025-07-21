Subscribe to our website and dedicated Sunderland AFC newsletter.

It’s one of the most exciting times to be a Sunderland supporter as the club prepares for what everyone wants to be a triumphant return to the Premier League.

Regis Le Bris and his men are preparing for the challenges ahead and we will have in-depth coverage from all of pre-season - including via the Echo’s Phil Smith over in Portugal. Make sure you don’t miss any of our brilliant coverage in two vital steps.

Other Sunderland-related news

Sunderland will continue their pre-season preparations on Monday night when they face Sporting CP in the Algarve, but will be without winger Romaine Mundle, who has undergone surgery on a recurring hamstring injury and is now expected to miss the start of the Premier League season.

The 22-year-old picked up the injury during the club’s pre-season training camp in Portugal and left earlier this week to undergo an operation. While the full extent of the setback is still being assessed, head coach Régis Le Bris confirmed Mundle will be sidelined when the campaign gets underway next month.

“Romaine has had surgery on his hamstring,” Le Bris said. "It's a real shame because Romaine worked really well through the summer. We decided to go for a conservative treatment, I think it was the best option when the advice from the specialists arrived.

“But in the end, he got this injury after a sprint in a training session, and now we have to wait. We don't have an exact timeframe yet, but it will be short [for the start of the season], for sure. We'll know the full extent a little later."

