The big Sunderland clues to look out for this weekend as pre-season draws to a close

Sunderland finish their pre-season campaign with a weekend double header

Exactly how Sunderland are going to manage the two games isn't yet clear, though it seems likely that head coach Régis Le Bris will look to give 90 minutes at some stage to the players in contention to make the squad next weekend. A strong squad has headed to Germany, which perhaps suggests that he will name the core of his side for West Ham United's visit in that side. We shouldn't draw too many conclusions from that XI as Le Bris will want to ensure there is enough experience and quality in his team for Rayo Vallecano to compete against La Liga opposition, but the clues will fascinating nevertheless. One week out from the start of the campaign, the shape of Sunderland's starting XI looks mostly locked in. Robin Roefs is the frontrunner in goal, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard near certs to play in front of him. Reinildo will be at left back if another centre half can be recruited, though time is ticking on that front. Granit Xhaka will start, Habib Diarra almost certainly in front of him. Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra out wide, and likely Eliezer Mayenda up front. Some positions remain firmly up for grabs, though. Will Noah Sadiki continue his excellent form and cement his place for next weekend, or will Enzo Le Fée underline his class? Can Marc Guiu make a big enough impression in his debut to make Le Bris think twice on his striker selection for West Ham? Will Reinildo continue at centre back in case he is indeed needed there while the search for another centre back goes on?