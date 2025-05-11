Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening knowing anything but defeat to Coventry City will secure their spot in the Championship play-off final later this month. Regis Le Bris’ side put in an incredible away-day shift at the CBS Arena on Friday with goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda enough to secure a 2-1 semi-final first-leg win.
The Black Cats are in the driving seat for a spot at Wembley but Le Bris’ side will need all the support they can get to fend off a Coventry side who will throw everything at them. Fortunately, they boast the Championship's biggest ground and have a fanbase more than ready to pack it out for what they hope will be their final home game outside the Premier League.
Sunderland had lost just once at home before their end-of-season collapse and the Stadium of Light has so often proved the difference, with more fans present every week than at any other Championship ground across the country. Take a look below to see where the Black Cats’ average attendance ranks compared to their rivals ahead of Tuesday’s final swansong.