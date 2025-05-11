Sunderland's incredible attendance average vs Championship rivals as play-off advantage over Coventry clear - gallery

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 20:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 21:02 BST

Sunderland will play in front of their home support for the final time this season on Tuesday.

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening knowing anything but defeat to Coventry City will secure their spot in the Championship play-off final later this month. Regis Le Bris’ side put in an incredible away-day shift at the CBS Arena on Friday with goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda enough to secure a 2-1 semi-final first-leg win.

The Black Cats are in the driving seat for a spot at Wembley but Le Bris’ side will need all the support they can get to fend off a Coventry side who will throw everything at them. Fortunately, they boast the Championship's biggest ground and have a fanbase more than ready to pack it out for what they hope will be their final home game outside the Premier League.

Sunderland had lost just once at home before their end-of-season collapse and the Stadium of Light has so often proved the difference, with more fans present every week than at any other Championship ground across the country. Take a look below to see where the Black Cats’ average attendance ranks compared to their rivals ahead of Tuesday’s final swansong.

Average attendance: 11,352

1. 24. Oxford United (Kassam Stadium)

Average attendance: 11,352 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 11,551

2. 23. Luton Town (Kenilworth Road)

Average attendance: 11,551 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,339

3. 22. Millwall (The Den)

Average attendance: 15,339 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average attendance: 15,499

4. 21. Swansea City (Swansea.com Stadium)

Average attendance: 15,499 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ChampionshipSunderlandStadium of Light
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice