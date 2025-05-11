Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening knowing anything but defeat to Coventry City will secure their spot in the Championship play-off final later this month. Regis Le Bris’ side put in an incredible away-day shift at the CBS Arena on Friday with goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda enough to secure a 2-1 semi-final first-leg win.

The Black Cats are in the driving seat for a spot at Wembley but Le Bris’ side will need all the support they can get to fend off a Coventry side who will throw everything at them. Fortunately, they boast the Championship's biggest ground and have a fanbase more than ready to pack it out for what they hope will be their final home game outside the Premier League.