The former Sunderland youngster has been on trial with Championship clubs ahead of his expected departure from Wearside

Ex-Sunderland forward Aaron Chungh has recently spent time on trial with Championship sides Hull City and Norwich City, The Echo understands.

Chungh, who featured prominently for Sunderland’s under-18s throughout the 2024-25 campaign, made 21 appearances in the U18 Premier League, scoring thrice and registering two assists. He also stepped up to appear for the club’s under-21s on multiple occasions as part of his development. However, with Sunderland preparing for life in the Premier League next season, the forward has not been offered a professional contract at this stage, making him available to explore other opportunities.

Chungh’s recent trials with Hull and Norwich are understood to have gone positively, with both clubs monitoring his progress closely as they assess potential additions for their development squads. Both teams have track records of nurturing young talent through their academies and into the senior game, though it remains to be seen if the attacker will sign for either club or continue to explore his options during the summer months.

Despite showing flashes of potential during his time at the Academy of Light, the club’s pathway and competition for attacking spots are likely to limit Chungh’s opportunities moving forward. As a result, a fresh start elsewhere could offer the forward a clearer route to first-team football with players like Finn Geragusian and Trey Ogunsuyi ahead of him in the pecking order.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old defender Dan Parker, who went on trial with Coventry City last season as he explored potential opportunities away from Wearside, has unfortunately suffered a serious ligament injury. The Echo understands that Parker has since returned to Sunderland, with the club now assisting in his recovery and rehabilitation. While the injury is a setback in his development, Sunderland are said to be supporting the youngster closely as he begins the long road back to fitness.

Sunderland closing in on double academy contract boost

Sunderland are closing in on a double contract breakthrough, with promising academy talents Jaydon Jones and Jack Whittaker expected to sign their first professional deals with the club this summer.

The duo, both 18 and currently on second-year scholarship terms, have impressed across the 2024–25 campaign and are now set to be rewarded with new contracts that will see them step into the next stage of the club’s development pathway under academy manager Robin Nicholls and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

The Echo reported earlier this month that Sunderland had moved to secure Jaydon Jones’ future, and we can now reveal that talks are progressing positively, with an agreement believed to be close. Encouragingly for the club, the same applies to his teammate Jack Whittaker, who has also made significant strides this season and is in line for a professional deal.

Whittaker featured 12 times for Sunderland’s under-18s in 2024–25, scoring four goals and providing four assists in a productive campaign. His form earned him further opportunities at under-21 level, where he made nine appearances in Premier League 2, including both the regular and play-off stages. The attacker also featured in the FA Youth Cup and Premier League 2 Cup, amassing a total of 1,898 minutes across all academy competitions this season.

