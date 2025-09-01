Sunderland-linked striker is closing in on a huge £37million deadline day transfer amid fresh reports

Loïs Openda has completed a move to Juventus from RB Leipzig in a deal worth more than £34million, ending speculation over a potential switch to the Premier League – including links to Sunderland earlier this summer.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, Juventus have agreed a loan deal with an obligation to buy, which will be triggered easily as part of a package exceeding £34million. The deal sees the Belgium international striker join the Italian giants after just one season at Leipzig, bringing an end to one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

Sunderland had been loosely linked with Openda over the past few weeks, with multiple reports in Germany and France suggesting that the Black Cats were exploring options to strengthen their attack before the transfer deadline. Premier League rivals Aston Villa were also mentioned as potential contenders, but Juventus’ financial package and the lure of Champions League football ultimately proved decisive.

Openda, 24, joined RB Leipzig from Lens in 2023 for a fee in the region of £37million, quickly establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s most clinical forwards. He scored 24 goals in his debut season, finishing behind only Harry Kane and Serhou Guirassy in the league’s scoring charts. The striker also made an impact in Europe, netting against Manchester City home and away in the Champions League.

With Openda now heading to Turin, Sunderland have shifted their focus elsewhere as they look to bring in an attacker before Monday’s 7pm deadline. Sources have confirmed that Ajax striker Bryan Brobbey has emerged as a priority target, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Black Cats are working on a deal to bring the 22-year-old Netherlands international to the Stadium of Light.

Brobbey, who scored 22 goals in 43 appearances for Ajax last season, was left out of their squad for Saturday’s draw against FC Volendam amid ongoing talks. A fee in the region of £21million to £25million is expected to be required to secure his signature, although Ajax are reluctant to sanction a loan and prefer a permanent agreement.

Régis Le Bris is also understood to be seeking defensive reinforcements, with Sunderland agreeing a deal to sign Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig on an initial loan with an option to buy. That move, combined with the club’s ongoing efforts to secure a striker, underlines Sunderland’s ambitious strategy heading into their first Premier League campaign since promotion.

Patrick Roberts attracting La Liga interest

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts is attracting growing interest from the Championship, with Derby County among several clubs keen on a possible deal before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

The Sun and Alan Nixon claims Derby are exploring the possibility of signing the 28-year-old and could make a cash offer to beat rival Championship clubs to his signature. It is understood the Rams would be prepared to offer Roberts a three-year contract, while Sunderland are likely to consider selling at the right price.

