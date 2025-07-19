Sunderland are reportedly interested in Luis Suárez – but a £63.5m Arsenal deal could determine whether they can land him

Sunderland’s interest in 31-goal striker Luis Suárez could hinge on Arsenal’s ongoing £63.5million move for Viktor Gyökeres, with Sporting CP yet to green-light their approach for the Colombian frontman.

Sporting view Suárez as the ideal replacement for Gyökeres, who is edging closer to a switch to the Emirates Stadium. However, with negotiations over performance-based add-ons still unresolved, Sporting have yet to act on their admiration for the Almería star – and that delay could open the door for Sunderland.

The Black Cats, along with Burnley, have made initial enquiries for Suárez, and now Almería president João Gonçalves has confirmed that talks with other clubs are progressing. “Luis has had his best season – he’s in the best moment of his career,” Gonçalves told CNN Portugal. “Thirty-one goals is a number any forward wants to achieve.”

He also revealed that despite the links, Sporting haven’t made any contact. “We haven’t had any official contact with Sporting to date. We haven't received any formal or informal contact, but we have with other clubs – and we’re moving forward with negotiations. We're managing our timing.”

That puts Sunderland in an intriguing position. If Arsenal’s Gyökeres deal continues to stall, Sporting may miss out on Suárez altogether, giving the Black Cats a clearer run at a player who netted 31 goals in 43 games last season. However, it must be noted that the Wearsiders are closing in on a move for Armand Lauriente, who can play out wide and as a number nine.

Almería are believed to be open to offers but will defend their valuation. Suárez has a €40million (£33.8million) release clause, though Gonçalves says they’re not necessarily demanding that full amount. “To paraphrase Frederico Varandas – we’re not asking for the value of the clause, but we’re going to defend our interests,” he said.

What has Kristjaan Speakman said recently?

Speakman has said that Sunderland are still looking to add ‘several’ new signings to their squad despite a rapid start to the transfer window.

Speakman spoke to Sky Sports recently before the Black Cats announced their sixth signing of the summer so far, with Simon Adingra joining from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial £18.5million fee. The club’s sporting director confirmed that the club were nevertheless far from done as they look to build a squad capable of surviving and thriving in the Premier League.

“We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch," Speakman said. "I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

