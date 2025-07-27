Jenson Seelt apologises to 3,185 Sunderland fans after 3-0 defeat to Hearts in pre-season friendly

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt has apologised to the club’s travelling supporters after the Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by Hearts at Tynecastle, admitting the team fell well below the required standard.

Régis Le Bris’ side were comfortably second best on Saturday afternoon, struggling to cope with a physical and direct Hearts outfit who are already four games into their competitive season. Sunderland, meanwhile, have just under three weeks to prepare for their Premier League opener against West Ham United on August 16.

Speaking after the defeat, Seelt cut a frustrated figure – but said there could be no excuses for the level of performance, even at this stage of pre-season. “That was a hard game for us,” the 22-year-old centre-back said. “Obviously, we need to look in the mirror and do loads of things better because that wasn't enough.”

Seelt continued after the 3-0 drubbing against Hearts: “We're in a pre-season where we train really hard – every day it's high intensity, a lot of distance – but there's no excuse to give a performance like this, even if it's a friendly. We need to do better.”

Seelt was particularly disappointed given the strength of the travelling support, with over 3,000 Sunderland fans making the long journey north to Edinburgh for Craig Gordon’s testimonial. “If you see so many fans show up for a big travel, then we just need to do better,” he said. “That's an apology from us.”

Sunderland had impressed earlier in pre-season during their trip to Portugal, performing well in competitive fixtures against Sevilla and Sporting Lisbon despite not picking up a win. Seelt admitted the style of play they faced at Tynecastle was a major shift from what they’d encountered previously – and said the team must quickly adapt.

“If you see in Portugal – I think two games – very high intensity, very good level. Also, training sessions are at a really good level,” he said. “I think today is just hopefully a one-off, where we just didn't show what we can. But still, we have minutes in the legs. Some good things as well today.”

“Props to the opponent because they made this very difficult,” he added. “Obviously different from what we were used to in the previous games – a lot of direct play, lots of long balls. We just needed to manage it better. It's a good game for us to improve on that side.”

Sunderland face Hull City away on Tuesday night before rounding out their pre-season schedule against Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano at the Stadium of Light, alongside a trip to Augsburg. The Premier League returns on August 16 when West Ham United travel to Wearside.