The reported Sunderland transfer target looks set to leave Wolves during the upcoming summer window

Sunderland-linked midfielder Tommy Doyle looks set to leave Wolves this summer - in a deal that will benefit Manchester City financially.

Earlier this week, Wolves head coach Vitor Pereira confirmed that he plans to hold decisive talks with Doyle regarding his future once the season concludes, following the midfielder's limited minutes on the pitch. The midfielder has been linked with Sunderland if the Black Cats sell Jobe Bellingham, though there are other clubs interested.

Doyle, 23, completed a £4.3million move to Molineux last July after impressing during a previous loan spell under then-manager Gary O'Neil. As part of that transfer, City secured a 50% sell-on clause and holds a buy-back option, although a return to the Etihad appears unlikely at this stage.

The Daily Mirror claims that Sheffield United are among several clubs reportedly interested in signing Doyle, although any potential move could depend on whether the Blades secure promotion through the Championship play-offs, and the same applies for Sunderland.

Doyle enjoyed a standout loan spell at Bramall Lane during the 2022-23 season, helping the club earn promotion to the Premier League and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. He also lifted the U21 European Championship trophy with England under Lee Carsley in 2023. Since Pereira's appointment at Wolves, Doyle has struggled for opportunities, making just one Premier League start, with the Portuguese boss suggesting the midfielder does not fit comfortably into his tactical plans.

Pereira said: “Usually, at the end of a season, I have a conversation with the players to understand If I have a conversation with a player and they say they are not happy because they want to play, and I can’t guarantee they will play a lot of games next season, then this is a decision.

“It’s not a decision just from my part or the club’s part, it’s a conversation between the coach, the club and the player to decide. I believe we cannot be in a place if we are not happy, because we cannot be ourselves. You need to have players here with their mind and heart here, happy, because they feel this happiness inside.”

What does the future hold for Jobe Bellingham?

RB Leipzig remain keen on Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to reports from Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze.

Despite recently strengthening their midfield options with the signing of Ezechiel Banzuzi, Leipzig are still looking to add further quality in the centre of the pitch. Bellingham is firmly on their radar, with the Bundesliga side impressed by his combination of physical presence and attacking drive.

The 19-year-old, who has attracted attention from Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, is also admired by Borussia Dortmund — the former club of his older brother Jude. Operating primarily as a box-to-box midfielder, Bellingham has showcased his ability to push the play forward while maintaining defensive discipline. While he remains a developing talent, Leipzig are reportedly prepared to back his potential.

According to the report, Sunderland are thought to be seeking a fee in the region of £21million to £25million should they agree to part ways with the youngster. Bellingham has made a significant impact this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 39 Championship appearances as the Black Cats push for Premier League promotion through the play-offs.