Sunderland and Norwich City ‘eye’ ex-Everton star as Coventry City boss ‘excited’ by new addition

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Cats and Canaries ‘eye’ former Everton shot-stopper

Norwich City and Sunderland have reportedly shown interest in former Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles, via El Chiringuito TV.

Black Cats and Norwich City target Joel Robles in action against Sunderland in May 2016 (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to journalist Jose Alvarez, Club Brugge have also shown interest in the free agent but it is the Championship duo that are believed to be leading the race for his signature.

Robles left Real Betis this summer after spending four years with the club following his departure from Everton in 2018.

Much like his time in England, the 32-year-old was used sparingly during his time at Betis and managed just three cup appearances last year.

Alex Neil’s side were in the market for a goalkeeper as competition for Anthony Patterson and confirmed the signing of Portsmouth ‘keeper Alex Bass earlier this week.

In three appearances against the Black Cats, including 90 minutes during Sunderland’s famous win under Sam Allardyce that secured safety, Robles was on the winning side just once.

Robins on new signing

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has described new Coventry City signing Tayo Adaramola as an ‘exciting’ addition to his squad:

“We are delighted to welcome Tayo [Adaramola] to the club. He is a player that is full of energy, gets up and down the left side and will add another exciting dynamic to the squad.

“He’s excited to be part of the squad for the season ahead and continuing his development with us. We’re looking forward to working with him, and I’d like to thank Crystal Palace for their co-operation in getting this transfer done.”

Adaramola has joined the Sky Blues from Crystal Palace on-loan and could make his debut against Sunderland on Sunday.

McNeil reports

Burnley’s Dwight McNeil could be set for a return to the Premier League with talks reportedly opening up between the Clarets and Everton for the winger.

McNeil, 22, has been a mainstay in the Burnley side since bursting onto the scene in 2019 and has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer.