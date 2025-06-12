Sunderland and Leeds United 'linked' with shock £8m transfer for Championship player

Sunderland and Leeds United have been linked with the £8million-rated Sheffield United player

The transfer links regarding Sunderland continue to fly around the internet with fresh reports regarding a potential new goalkeeper signing now doing the rounds...

£8m-rated shot-stopper attracting top-flight interest

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer, with Premier League rivals Leeds United and Everton also showing interest. That’s according to a new report from SportsBoom, which claims that the 25-year-old could be set for a move away from Bramall Lane following an impressive Championship campaign.

Standout season for Sheffield United

Despite Sheffield United’s heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, Cooper emerged as a standout performer over the course of the season. The former Plymouth Argyle stopper featured 46 times for Chris Wilder’s side after signing for the Blades in August 2024.

His commanding presence, distribution, and consistency between the sticks have not gone unnoticed, with scouts from multiple top-flight clubs said to have been tracking his progress.

Premier League interest in Michael Cooper is mounting

According to SportsBoom, Sunderland, Leeds, and Everton have all expressed an interest in the goalkeeper, with a valuation in the region of £8million reported. While Chris Wilder is thought to be keen to retain Cooper's services ahead of the new campaign, the lure of Premier League football could prove persuasive.

With the summer transfer window officially opening on June 16, Cooper’s future is likely to be a key talking point, particularly as Sunderland look to strengthen their squad for their top-flight return after an eight-year absence.

Anthony Patterson remains Sunderland’s first choice

It’s worth noting, however, that Anthony Patterson is currently expected to begin the season as Sunderland’s number one. The academy graduate has been a consistent performer for the Black Cats since his breakthrough and played a crucial role in the club’s rise from League One to the Premier League.

Patterson also produced a composed display on the biggest stage of all at Wembley last May, helping Sunderland seal promotion with key saves in the play-off final against Sheffield United. With his connection to the club and continued development, it would take serious competition to displace him — but the addition of a proven Championship keeper like Cooper would certainly increase the strength and depth in the goalkeeping department.