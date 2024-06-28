Sunderland and Fanatics issue update to fans after new home kit sells out online within hours
Sunderland’s new home kit has sold out online within hours of going on sale.
The club issued an update at lunchtime reassuring supporters that the kit would be back in stock soon and that their new deal with retail company Fanatics means that all demand will be met. Fans queued from the early hours of the morning for the opening of the new store in Black Cats house, and were handed free pink slices by club staff. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was also in attendance to meet those waiting.
There was huge demand online for the new home kit, with the club’s previous launch-day record broken inside 40 minutes.
“Sunderland AFC fans have once again shown why the power of our support should never be underestimated,” chief business officer David Bruce said.
“To the fans who missed out, we appreciate your patience and rest assured that more stock was pre-ordered pre-launch. This will be arriving soon and if that sells out, the beauty of our partnership with Fanatics and hummel is that we can meet any and all demand.”
Fanatics Senior eCommerce & Partnership Manager, Football, Carly Purkis said the company should quickly be able to restock and said there was a lot more planned for the coming weeks and months.
“The response from Sunderland fans to the new Home kit has been unbelievable to see, with record online sales and fans queueing literally out of the car park this morning to be the first to get their hands on a shirt,” she said. “We are delighted to have already seen first-hand the passion and commitment Sunderland supporters have for their team, and are excited to work in step with the Club this season and beyond to delight Sunderland fans around the globe. Despite the record demand, we’ve worked with hummel and the club and will have more home shirts available online soon, and we've plenty of other exciting plans in the works, so watch this space!"
