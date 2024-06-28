Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland opened their new club store on Friday morning

Sunderland’s new home kit has sold out online within hours of going on sale.

The club issued an update at lunchtime reassuring supporters that the kit would be back in stock soon and that their new deal with retail company Fanatics means that all demand will be met. Fans queued from the early hours of the morning for the opening of the new store in Black Cats house, and were handed free pink slices by club staff. Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus was also in attendance to meet those waiting.

There was huge demand online for the new home kit, with the club’s previous launch-day record broken inside 40 minutes.

“Sunderland AFC fans have once again shown why the power of our support should never be underestimated,” chief business officer David Bruce said.

“To the fans who missed out, we appreciate your patience and rest assured that more stock was pre-ordered pre-launch. This will be arriving soon and if that sells out, the beauty of our partnership with Fanatics and hummel is that we can meet any and all demand.”

Fanatics Senior eCommerce & Partnership Manager, Football, Carly Purkis said the company should quickly be able to restock and said there was a lot more planned for the coming weeks and months.

