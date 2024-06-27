Sunderland’s pre-season schedule is taking shape

The Black Cats will face Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as part of their trip to Spain in July, and will be the first of their two fixtures at the Pinatar Arena. They’ll face Forest on Friday, July 19th before a game against CD Eldense on Sunday, July 21st. Both games will kick off at 7pm.

Sunderland have now almost finalised their pre-season schedule, though they are yet to confirm the details of their final fixture will take place on the weekend beginning August 3rd. The game won’t be played at the Stadium of Light, as extensive work on the ground continues ahead of the new season - including the installation of a new pitch. Sunderland’s players return for pre-season testing on Friday, with the training programme beginning in earnest on Monday. Their pre-season fixtures then begin with games against South Shields and Gateshead on July 13th, with the squad set to be split across the two games.