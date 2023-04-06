All 20 Premier League clubs are set to enact a voluntary ban on shirt sponsorship from gambling companies, which is set to be announced in response to government pressure amid concerns regarding the impact of betting on society.

However, Football Insider have stated that there are currently no plans to make Sunderland and their EFL rivals enter into a similar voluntary ban on gambling companies and shirt sponsorship.

Any ban – voluntary or otherwise – on gambling companies sponsoring football shirts would have far-reaching implications for clubs including Sunderland after the Wearsiders announced a three-year deal with Spreadex last season.

Sunderland are sponsored by betting and spread-betting company Spreadex.

Spreadex offers financial trading, sportsbook betting and sports spread betting and will sponsor Sunderland’s home and away shirts as the club’s principal partner until the summer of 2025.

Football Insider claims that a source with “knowledge of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport” has told the outlet that there are no plans to extend the voluntary ban to the lower leagues at the present time.

Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two clubs are currently awaiting the release of the white paper document on gambling reform from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.