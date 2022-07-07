The Sunderland kit players will wear against Rangers in pre-season friendly

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manufactured by Nike, the design accommodates the club’s traditional red and white stripes, while the kit has similar features to the one worn during the team’s 2000-02 campaigns.

Sunderland have also announced a three-year deal with Spreadex Sports to become the club’s new principal partner, with their logo set to appear on the front of the Black Cats’ new home and away shirts.

The home shirt is priced at £55 for adults and £45 for juniors and is now available online at www.safcstore.com.

Alex Neil’s side will wear their new home kit when they face Rangers in Portugal on Saturday.

The Black Cats will then play another friendly match against A.S Roma on Wednesday, July 11 during their eight-day training camp abroad.

Supporters have been advised by the club that due to unforeseen delivery delays, children’s sizes of the new kit will be extremely limited at the launch date.