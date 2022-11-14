That game was Sunderland’s last outing with the Championship now set to break for the Qatar World Cup. Here, we round-up all the latest news that has emerged from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Black Cats ace in Team of the Week

Amad Diallo has been named in the Championship Team of the Week after impressing against Birmingham City (Picture by FRANK REID)

Sunderland’s Amad Diallo has been named in WhoScored’s Team of the Week following his display against Birmingham City on Friday night. Diallo played just over an hour at St Andrew’s but his impact under the lights, registering a goal and an assist in that time, earned him a spot in the Team of the Week.

Diallo was given an 8.6/10 by WhoScored for his efforts on Friday night. The star man of the week was Millwall’s Zian Flemming who netted a hat-trick in their 4-2 win over Preston North End with former Sunderland target Charlie Cresswell scoring the other for Gary Rowett’s side.

WhoScored Team of the week in full: Lee Nicholls (Huddersfield Town), Tommy Smith (Middlesbrough), Kyle Bartley (West Brom), Charlie Cresswell (Millwall), Jacob Greaves (Hull City), Amad Diallo (Sunderland), Zian Flemming (Millwall), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Alfie Doughty (Luton Town), Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City).

Brereton Diaz decision

Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton-Diaz has been withdrawn from the Chile squad for their upcoming friendlies to ‘protect’ his fitness after a tough fixture list. Jon Dahl Tomasson revealed that the striker, who has ten goals in all competitions for Rovers this season, won’t be released for international duty this week.

Tomasson said: “Ben always wants to do well for Chile, it is something that is very important to him, but on the other hand he also needs a rest, so we will be keeping him at home on this occasion.

“I’m sure Ben would love to go, because he always wants to help every team in the world, because he loves the game that much, but on the other hand we need to protect and take care of Ben as a club.”