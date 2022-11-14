The Black Cats now have three weeks without a game and will return to action on December 3 when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s squad are set to travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp later this month, when some players will step up their recoveries following injury setbacks.

If everyone is fit and available, Mowbray would have some tough decisions to make when the season resumes.

Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like if the squad is at full strength:

GK: Anthony Patterson After establishing himself as the club's first-choice keeper earlier this year, the academy graduate has started all 20 Championship matches for Sunderland this season.

RB: Lynden Gooch After playing in several different positions last season, Gooch has been Sunderland's first-choice right-back this campaign. Afetr missing six matches with a foot injury, the 26-year-old should be available after the World Cup break.

CB: Daniel Ballard While Mowbray has suggested Ballard won't be ready for the Millwall game at the start of December, the former Arsenal centre-back appeared to be the side's first-choice defender before his injury setback.

CB: Danny Batth One of Sunderland's standout performers this season. The 32-year-old has started every league game for the Black Cats since their promotion to the Championship.