What Sunderland's starting XI and bench could look like when injured players return: Photo gallery
Sunderland are hoping several of their injured players will be available after the World Cup break.
The Black Cats now have three weeks without a game and will return to action on December 3 when they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light.
Tony Mowbray’s squad are set to travel to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp later this month, when some players will step up their recoveries following injury setbacks.
If everyone is fit and available, Mowbray would have some tough decisions to make when the season resumes.
Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like if the squad is at full strength:
