Sunderland AFC transfers: 21 active deals Kristkaan Speakman could conclude and how likely they are - photo gallery

The transfer window is very much still open with Sunderland in need of reinforcements after three games played in the Championship.
By James Copley
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

The Black Cats lost their opening two games 2-1 in the Championship against Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light and Preston North End at Deepdale.

Tony Mowbray’s men also crashed out of the Carabao Cup in the first round after being beaten by Crewe Alexandra at home on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Wearside.

However, Tony Mowbray’s men bounced back against Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light with Jobe’s brace handing the Wearsiders a first win of the campaign.

After Sunderland’s stuttering start to the season, though, eyes have understandably towards transfers with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey eyeing deals.

Here, we take a look at 21 deals Kristkaan Speakman could conclude and how likely they are to happen this summer:

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace. The attacker netted 15 goals for Charlton Athletic last season, however, meaning there will likely be competition for his signature.

1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Sunderland have reportedly joined the race to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan from Premier League club Crystal Palace. The attacker netted 15 goals for Charlton Athletic last season, however, meaning there will likely be competition for his signature. Photo: GLYN KIRK

The winger is behind both Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts at present with a loan move looking likely if Sunderland can bring in reinforcements.

2. Jewison Bennette

The winger is behind both Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts at present with a loan move looking likely if Sunderland can bring in reinforcements. Photo: Frank Reid

Sunderland are understood to be pursuing a loan move for the 20-year-old forward, who impressed during a temporary spell at Exeter in League One last season. The Black Cats could face competition for the striker but Mowbray did strongly suggest that a striker would be signing in the near future.

3. Jay Stansfield

Sunderland are understood to be pursuing a loan move for the 20-year-old forward, who impressed during a temporary spell at Exeter in League One last season. The Black Cats could face competition for the striker but Mowbray did strongly suggest that a striker would be signing in the near future. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Sunderland remain interested in Tom Cannon with the striker's future at Everton dependent on whether or not the Premier League club can bring more strikers in during the transfer window. Preston are current favourites with the Toffees said to be keen to receive a fee of around £8million for Cannon. It feels unlikely that this one will come off at present given the figures being thrown about.

4. Tom Cannon

Sunderland remain interested in Tom Cannon with the striker's future at Everton dependent on whether or not the Premier League club can bring more strikers in during the transfer window. Preston are current favourites with the Toffees said to be keen to receive a fee of around £8million for Cannon. It feels unlikely that this one will come off at present given the figures being thrown about. Photo: Jeremy Ng

