Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old will see his contract expire at Derby County this summer, meaning he will be available on a free transfer.

Morrison made 36 Championship appearances for the Rams last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

According to Football Insider, Championship clubs Preston, Huddersfield and Sunderland have all set their sights on signing the attacker this summer.

Ravel Morrison made 36 Championship appearances for Derby during the 2021/22 season. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After coming through the ranks at Manchester United, Morrison moved to West Ham in 2012 and has struggled to settle at a club despite spells at Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Cardiff.

Morrison said in March that he “definitely” wanted to sign a new contract at Derby.

McGeady set to complete Hibs move

Elsewhere, former Sunderland winger Aiden McGeady is expected to complete his move to Hibernian, according to our sister title The Scotsman.

The 36-year-old joined the Black Cats from Preston in 2017 but wasn’t offered a new deal at the Stadium of Light following the end of his contract this summer.

Hibs, who are managed by former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson, have made no secret of their interest in McGeady.

Reports in Scotland have claimed the attacker will undergo his medical at Easter Road on Friday.

Former defender agrees Cyprus move

Finally, former Sunderland defender Adam Matthews has agreed to join Cypriot club Omonoia FC on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old has spent the last three years at Charlton after leaving Sunderland but will move abroad following the end of his contract at The Valley.

Matthews will link up with his former Celtic boss Neil Lennon at Omonia.

A club statement read: "We have reached an agreement in principle for a two-year partnership with the 30-year-old Welsh international right-back, Adam Matthews, who has been playing for Charlton Athletic in recent years.

"The footballer has a long presence in Celtic FC, with which he won four championships and two cups and played in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League. He also played in the Sunderland AFC and Cardiff City, and played in 14 games for his national team.