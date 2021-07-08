Sunderland AFC transfer RECAP: Sunderland conclude Alex Pritchard deal as League One rivals target eye-catching deals

Sunderland-linked Joe Pigott has returned to AFC Wimbledon amidst speculation regarding his future in London.

However, head coach Mark Robinson has described the move as a “favour”.

The striker announced in May that he would be leaving the Dons once his contract expired.

“Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp,” Robinson told the South London Press. “He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.

“Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family. As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.

“To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.”

Asked if there was any chance Pigott could perform a U-turn over his decision to leave, Robinson replied: “No. It is purely just doing him a favour to keep him fit and sharp.”