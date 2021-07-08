Sunderland AFC transfer RECAP: Sunderland conclude Alex Pritchard deal as League One rivals target eye-catching deals
The League One season is just around the corner with less than a month to go until kick-off against Wigan Athletic.
It has been announced that Luke O’Nien had signed a new three-year contract on Wearside with Aiden McGeady also committing to another year.
But Charlie Wyke has signed for Wigan after rejecting fresh terms at Sunderland.
And former fan favourite Chris Maguire has signed for third-tier promotion rivals Lincoln City following his Stadium of Light release at the end of last season.
However, the Black Cats are said to be on the verge of a transfer breakthrough with free agent Alex Pritchard expected to sign with the Wearsiders.
Sunderland’s next match is set to take place against York City on Wednesday, July 21 – with further friendlies against Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers and Hull City to come.
We’ll have the latest Sunderland-related news, transfer talk, analysis and more throughout the day:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (July 9)
Last updated: Friday, 09 July, 2021, 16:14
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic in the opening game of the season in just under a months time
- The Black Cats have concluded a deal to sign Alex Pritchard
- Charlie Wyke has joined the Latics after rejecting fresh terms on Wearside
The latest from around League One
Owls keen on deal for Sunderland-linked defender
Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has revealed his admiration for St Johnstone’s Jamie McCart.
The defender has also been linked with a move to Sunderland.
McCart was a key part of the squad who sealed a domestic cup double last season.
But the 24-year-old is now thought to be gaining admiring glances from elsewhere.
Reports in Scotland have suggested that Hibernian have already seen a £200,000 bid for the centre back rejected.
READ MORE: Sheffield Wednesday keen on deal for Sunderland-linked defender after £200,000 bid rejected
League One rivals agree deal for Championship striker
MK Dons have agreed to sign Cardiff City striker Max Watters.
That’s according to Football Insider who state that the deal has been finalised with the transfer expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.
The 22-year-old joined Cardiff in January after a prolific spell at Crawley Town.
The striker scored 13 league goals in 15 games for Crawley in the first half of the season but has failed to find the net for Cardiff City.
Wigan Athletic eye further reinforcements following Charlie Wyke signing
Rochdale forward Stephen Humphrys has been linked with a move to Wigan Athletic.
The attacker’s name has been also mentioned with a move to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.
The Latics, who are not messing around in the transfer market this summer following survival, are reportedly closing in on a move for the striker.
They have already snapped up former Sunderland goal machine Charlie Wyke and ex-captain Max Power.
The latest on Alex Pritchard
The latest on Joe Pigott
Sunderland-linked Joe Pigott has returned to AFC Wimbledon amidst speculation regarding his future in London.
However, head coach Mark Robinson has described the move as a “favour”.
The striker announced in May that he would be leaving the Dons once his contract expired.
“Joe is training with us – he wants to keep himself sharp,” Robinson told the South London Press. “He asked if he could train with us and I had absolutely no issues.
“Some people might think that is a bit bizarre, but he scored 60 goals for us and was a huge part of keeping is up for three seasons. He is part of the family. As long as he turns up and gives everything, which he does, then I see absolutely no issue. I’m more than happy to help him on that journey.
“To have that quality in and around for pre-season is a no-brainer.”
Asked if there was any chance Pigott could perform a U-turn over his decision to leave, Robinson replied: “No. It is purely just doing him a favour to keep him fit and sharp.”
The 27-year-old scored 20 goals for Wimbledon in League One last season.