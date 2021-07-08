Sheffield Wednesday keen on deal for Sunderland-linked defender after £200,000 bid rejected

McCart was a key part of the squad who sealed a domestic cup double last season, and the 24-year-old is now thought to be gaining admiring glances from elsewhere.

Reports in Scotland have suggested that Hibernian have already seen a £200,000 bid for the centre back rejected, with St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson confirmed that bids for McCart and fellow in-demand man Shaun Rooney have already been rebuffed.

“We have had a couple of offers for two of our players – Jamie and Shaun – but nothing to make us think seriously about them,” he told the Dundee Courier.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnson

“I’ll only start to worry as a manager if more realistic offers start to come in.”

But more offers could follow, given a number of English sides are thought to be keen.

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with an interest and while manager Moore was fairly coy on the rumours, he wasn’t shy in hiding his admiration for the player.

"It’s difficult for me to talk about a player who’s at another club,” he said.

“But what I will say is that, yes, I do know of him and he is a tremendous player. A good, good player.

“It’s not surprised me there’s been a lot of clubs touted for him and talking about him.

“I won’t talk about the intricacies of the man himself because he’s not our player.

“But what I will say is that he’s a solid player and good with the ball at his feet.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.