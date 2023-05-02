Sunderland AFC transfer news: Kristjaan Speakman linked with double deal ahead of summer
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has been linked with a double transfer deal this summer.
The Black Cats are said to be interested in SC Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye, who was being tracked by a number of French clubs during the previous windows but has now caught the attention of Sunderland.
The reports come from Leeuwarder Courant reporter Sander de Vries who also states that SC Heerenveen haven’t received an official approach for the midfielder from Sunderland yet.
Haye's contract with the Dutch expired in 2024 which means Sunderland would have to pay a fee in order to bring him to Wearside in the summer.
Sunderland are also reportedly still keen on signing Birmingham teenager Jobe Bellingham with reports on Sunday afternoon suggesting the starlet could depart St Andrews this summer.
The 17-year-old, younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude, signed his first professional contract with The Blues last year and has made 21 Championship appearances this campaign
It was reported last summer that Sunderland invited Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light as they explored a potential deal for the highly-rated youngster. It has now been claimed by the Daily Mail the Black Cats are ‘making a pitch’ to sign the teenager, who is ready to move on, this summer.
The report claims Bellingham would cost a compensation fee of around £300,000. North East rivals Newcastle United and SPL side Rangers have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder over the last year.