The Black Cats are said to be interested in SC Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye, who was being tracked by a number of French clubs during the previous windows but has now caught the attention of Sunderland.

The reports come from Leeuwarder Courant reporter Sander de Vries who also states that SC Heerenveen haven’t received an official approach for the midfielder from Sunderland yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haye's contract with the Dutch expired in 2024 which means Sunderland would have to pay a fee in order to bring him to Wearside in the summer.

TILBURG, NETHERLANDS - JANUARY 27: Thom Haye of Willem II celebrates scoring his teams third goal of the game in the final seconds during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II Tilburg and Sparta Rotterdam held at Koning Willem II Stadium on January 27, 2017 in Tilburg, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Sunderland are also reportedly still keen on signing Birmingham teenager Jobe Bellingham with reports on Sunday afternoon suggesting the starlet could depart St Andrews this summer.

The 17-year-old, younger brother of England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude, signed his first professional contract with The Blues last year and has made 21 Championship appearances this campaign

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported last summer that Sunderland invited Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light as they explored a potential deal for the highly-rated youngster. It has now been claimed by the Daily Mail the Black Cats are ‘making a pitch’ to sign the teenager, who is ready to move on, this summer.