Sunderland AFC transfer news: Cats named as favourites to sign ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee from Premier League club
Sunderland are set to win the race to sign Jan Paul van Hecke on loan from Brighton – according to reports.
Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday but will be without defender Dan Ballard for some time after the ex-Arsenal man fractured his foot against QPR.
After a slow start against Stoke City, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.
Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break. The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season
Van Hecke, 22, spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and made 31 Championship appearances as the club pushed for promotion.
Rovers are said to be keen on bringing the defender back to Ewood Park. However, reports from the Lancashire Telegraph claim that a rival Championship club are set to sign the Brighton man.
The defender is likely to sign a new contract at Premier League Brighton before he completes the loan switch to the Stadium of Light.
Alex Neil, who still feels his side needs four or five signings before the transfer window closes, said there were clear signs of fatigue in that opening 45 after a gruelling start to the campaign.