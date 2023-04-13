Sunderland AFC transfer gossip: Amad loan this summer 'could be a possibility'
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding the future of Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo.
The attacking midfielder joined Sunderland on loan from Manchester United last August and has cemented himself as a vital cog in Tony Mowbray’s attack.
The Ivory Coast international has netted 11 times in the Championship so far this season and has also chipped in with two assists.
Speaking after the game against Cardiff City, Amad said: “I haven’t shown my best for Manchester United yet… but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent. My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United. It was a dream to join them, I love the club”.
Adding to Amad’s words, Romano said: "They're very happy with him at Sunderland, but also I'm told internally that Manchester United they think that the choice to keep the player at Sunderland on loan in January not to recall him.
"Because this was considered as a possibility in January, at the beginning of January for Manchester United. But then at the end together with the Erik ten Hag, they decided that the best choice was to let Amad play all the games, be an important player for Sunderland, and then have him back for the pre-season.
"In the summer, the idea of Manchester United is to decide with Diallo about the future. If the best option for him is to stay at Manchester United at least for the first part of the season, for the pre-season and then to see what's the best way to decide the future or if a loan again could be a possibility."