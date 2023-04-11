News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Amad Diallo drops major hint on future ahead of summer

Amad Diallo has dropped a major hint regarding his future this summer.

By James Copley
Published 11th Apr 2023, 07:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 18:42 BST

The attacking midfielder joined Sunderland on loan from Manchester United last August and has cemented himself as a vital cog in Tony Mowbray’s attack.

The Ivory Coast international has netted 11 times in the Championship so far this season and has also chipped in with two assists with many fans hoping the 20-year-old could return on loan again next campaign.

Following Sunderland’s win against Cardiff, however, Amad dropped a major transfer hint on where his future lies this summer. Speaking after the game, Amad said: “I haven’t shown my best for Manchester United yet… but I hope next season I can return and prove my talent.

Amad DialloAmad Diallo
“My dream is to play regular football at Manchester United. It was a dream to join them, I love the club”.

The Black Cats are next in action against Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

