Sunderland AFC transfer and injury news RECAP: Team news ahead of crunch Ipswich Town League One clash

The Black Cats’ promotion hopes have been hit in recent weeks following a poor run of form in the league and Johnson knows a win is required on Wearside this Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the EFL have outlined how the Qatar World Cup could impact Sunderland's 2022/23 campaign.

The World Cup has been moved to a winter slot due to the high temperatures of the host nation, and the league schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the five-week competition.

To begin with, all three leagues will kick off a week earlier than usual, with the first slate of league fixtures set to take place on the weekend beginning July 30th.

The Championship will pause after the round of fixtures beginning November 12th, with the call-up period for all selected players beginning the following Monday.

The second tier will pause for around a month, resuming on December 10th, after the group stages of the World Cup finish.

Leagues One and Two will continue as normal through that period, though standard international call-up rules will remain in place.

Sunderland have just had a free weekend due to the international break.

