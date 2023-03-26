News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC player ratings so far this season with five attackers leading the way as 10-goal star tops the rankings - photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing for a return to action against Burnley on Friday night - but how have their players rated so far this season?

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 09:11 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:00 BST

Sunderland are seven points adrift of the play-off places as they prepare to return to action against high-flying Burnley on Friday night.

The Black Cats lost to Sheffield United and drew with Luton Town in their final two games before the international break. Sunderland face sides in the bottom half in their four games after taking on Burnley.

A strong set of results in that leg of games could fire Tony Mowbray’s side up the table as they seek to pull off what appears an unlikely top-six finish.

Phil Smith has already delivered his average ratings for the season so far but here we look at how statistical experts at WhoScored have graded the squad this season.

Players who have been sent out on loan during the January window have not been included.

With attackers leading the way, and only including players with 10 or more appearances, here’s how Sunderland players have rated so far this term...

1. Abdoullah Ba

WhoScored season rating - 6.24

2. Jewison Bennette

WhoScored season rating - 6.32

3. Elliot Embleton

WhoScored season rating - 6.4

4. Edouard Michut

WhoScored season rating - 6.52

