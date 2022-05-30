Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Socceroos will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a World Cup play-off on June 8, with the winner going through to a final play-off against Peru for a place at this year’s Qatar World Cup.

Wright has been in and out of the Australia squad this season, yet his impressive performances for Sunderland have helped his cause.

“Whenever squad selection comes around, you’re always eager to see if you’ve got a call-up and this time around, I was itching to see if I’d made the squad,” Wright told Socceroos.com.au.

Bailey Wright playing for Australia (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

"You always want to be a part of it. Every time a squad comes around, the feeling and the buzz when you get called up never goes away.

“I've obviously been part of camps previously. Some from the beginning, some called in as a player on standby to be a backup when we've had a couple of injuries or suspensions so whatever opportunity you get, it's always special.”

Wright isn’t the only Sunderland player to be called up by his country for the upcoming international fixtures.

Ross Stewart has been named in the Scotland squad ahead of their World Cup play-off against Ukraine, with the winner set to face Wales for a place in Qatar.

Elsewhere, full-back Trai Hume could make his second senior appearance for Northern Ireland as Ian Baraclough’s side prepare for four Nations League Fixtures.