Improvements to the Stadium of Light this summer are now underway...

Sunderland’s pitch at the Stadium of Light is being revamped during the summer - and new photos have revealed that work is underway.

In March, Sunderland announced a major investment scheme for the Stadium of Light this summer, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus explaining the changes would bring 'lasting benefits' to the club's supporters.

Sunderland will invest in a new PA system and new floodlights, while also relaying the playing surface and installing a new undersoil heating system. The club have also said that he will be engaging with the Supporter Collective to identify any other maintenance issues to be addressed ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light played host to legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen earlier this month with tens of thousands of people turning out to see the US-born singer play a memorable show on Wearside. Following the gig, though, work on relaying Sunderland’s pitch has begun.

More changes are expected to be implemented in time for the new campaign, including 3,000 safe-standing spaces introduced for the first time. 2,000 of those will be available to home fans in the Roker End, with the remaining 1,000 placed in the North Stand Upper.

"Today, we're delighted to announce that we are continuing a significant period of investment to develop the Stadium of Light, with the next phase set to complete before the start of the new season," Louis-Dreyfus when the announcement was made in March.

"These upgrades signify a dramatic shift in our approach to matchday experience and each development will bring lasting benefits to our loyal supporters. The improvements we are making will enhance matchday now and in the future, and we can’t wait to experience them side by side with our fans when we return to the Stadium of Light for the new season.”