Tony Mowbray’s men were humbled 5-1 at the Stadium of Light by Alex Neil’s Stoke City in the Championship… the club’s heaviest home defeat since the 1980s.

Roberts started the match alongside attacking midfield colleagues Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke as Sunderland struggled in front of a nearly sold-out crowd on Wearside.

Our cameras were in attendance to capture the action on the field and photograph Sunderland’s passionate fans at the Stadium of Light, with The Echo’s photographer Frank Reid snapping a young fan with a sign aimed at Roberts. The sign read: “Patrick Roberts, can I have your shirt, please?”

Taking to social media after the 5-1 loss, Roberts took the time to respond to Freddie having missed the sign in real-time at the game on Saturday following Sunderland’s defeat.

Roberts said on Twitter: “Hi mate, hope Freddie enjoyed the game but obviously the result wasn’t great, send me a DM with your address and I will get a signed shirt sent across!”

The Black Cats are next in action against Norwich City at Carrow Road this coming Sunday in the Championship with Mowbray’s men searching for a first win after failing to win their last four fixtures in the league. Kick-off for the clash is at 12:00pm in Norfolk.