Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Stoke at the Stadium of Light with our cameras in attendance to capture the action.

The Black Cats fell behind four minutes before half-time when they were caught on the counter attack and Josh Laurent converted from close range.

It got much worse for the hosts straight after the interval as Tyrese Campbell scored twice in three minutes to give Alex Neil’s side a commanding lead.

Alex Pritchard managed to pull a goal back, before a brace from Dwight Gayle put the match beyond doubt.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans, Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray throughout the day:

