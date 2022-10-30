The Terriers have struggled so far during this season but picked up a much-needed win over Millwall on Saturday while Sunderland drew 1-1 with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Yuta Nakayama netted the winning goal for Huddersfield Town, which was the first strike that the Terriers have scored since September after Sorba Thomas’ set-piece lead to the unlikely goal.

However, during the latter stages of Huddersfield Town’s win over Millwall, Thomas picked up his fifth yellow card of the season for a foul in the 84th-minute foul. That means the winger will be suspended for Wednesday evening’s visit to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Jack Clarke in action for Sunderland.

Sunderland will also be without one of their star players this season after Jack Clarke picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign at Kenilworth Road against Luton Town on Saturday.

The winger apologised to Tony Mowbray after being booked with a matter of seconds to play in the 1-1 draw, kicking the ball away as Luton won a free kick deep in the Sunderland half.

Clarke had again been impressive through the game, producing the assist as Elliot Embleton equalised midway through the second half to secure a point for Mowbray's side.

