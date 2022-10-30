The winger apologised to Tony Mowbray after being booked with a matter of seconds to play in the 1-1 draw, kicking the ball away as Luton won a free kick deep in the Sunderland half.

Clarke had again been impressive through the game, producing the assist as Elliot Embleton equalised midway through the second half to secure a point for Mowbray's side.

Jewison Bennette is likely to return to the matchday squad in Clarke's absence and Mowbray has urged him to take his chance if it comes around.

Sunderland winger Jack Clarke

"He's apologised there, it's really frustrating for him and the team because he's such a threat, at times today the right back didn't know what to do with him," Mowbray said.

"Frustrating, but listen it was always going to be unlikely that he was going to get through all of these games without picking up another one.

"He'll miss Wednesday but maybe Jewison Bennette, who didn't make the bench today, can show us all how fast and direct he is in the next game."

Sunderland will still be without Aji Alese, Daniel Ballard, Lynden Gooch and Ross Stewart for the game, but Ellis Simms made a timely return from the bench against Luton Town.

