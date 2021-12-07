Sunderland AFC news: Gary Neville’s support for ‘unbelievably important’ Black Cats while Plymouth lose manager Ryan Lowe to Championship club
Gary Neville has described Sunderland as an ‘unbelievably important’ institution following criticism from some Premier League clubs of the fan-led football review.
Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:
Gary Neville’s Sunderland claim
Tracey Crouch’s fan-led review into football was a talking point on Monday Night Football last night.
The review has caused debate across the football world and last week, Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow compared the situation involving how money trickles down the football pyramid to major supermarkets funding corner shops.
Gary Neville hit back at Purslow’s claims and used Sunderland as an example of how big football clubs should not be compared to ‘corner shops’:
“Football clubs are too important to not have better governance, more independence and more transparency.” Neville said.
“I think referring to football clubs as corner shops, the argument that Tesco’s don’t give a handout to corner shops, it’s really disrespectful to football clubs.”
“We know how important the corner shop can be in a local community. But Sunderland in Sunderland, it’s not just a corner shop. Let’s be clear. Bristol City or Bristol Rovers are not just corner shops. They are institutions in the city that are unbelievably important.
“They are heritage assets that people live their lives for every week.”
Lowe to Preston
Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe could be on the move to Championship side Preston North End after they sacked Frank McAvoy.
Preston currently sit in 18th in the Championship and have had an approach for Lowe accepted by the Pilgrims.
Sunderland are due to face Plymouth on Saturday with the Pilgrims now being led by Steven Schumacher who has been promoted to first-team manager today.
Charlton reveal Pigott summer disappointment
Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed that they wanted to re-sign striker Joe Pigott in summer, however, they were unable to counter Ipswich Town who were ‘blowing people out of the water’:
“There was a bit of interest in Pigs but I don’t think it ever got close because Ipswich are blowing people out of the water in terms of what they can pay,” said Jackson.
“Pigs is a good player. He has forged a career, improved and become a really good striker at the level who has scored a lot of goals.”