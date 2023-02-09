Here, we take a look at a couple of stories that you may have missed amid all of the FA Cup drama and fallout from the Stadium of Light:

Ex-Sunderland star triggers contract extension

Former Sunderland midfielder George Dobson has extended his stay at Charlton Athletic – according to reports.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: George Dobson of Charlton Athletic during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Stevenage and Charlton Athletic at The Lamex Stadium on November 08, 2022 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

London News Online reports that Dobson has triggered an option in his contract which keeps him at the League One club until the summer of 2024 with Charlton Athletic currently 12th in the table

Dobson has made 36 appearances this season and was made captain by Dean Holden last December after joining Charlton on a free transfer in July 2021 following his departure from the Stadium of Light. Dobson was signed under the ownership of Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven

The report adds that the extension to Dobson’s contract was activated due to the number of games he has appeared in for The Addicks this season.

Birmingham City fans urged not to enter field of play

Birmingham City fans are planning another protest against the club’s owners before the home game against local rivals West Brom in the Championship on Friday with supporters demanding boardroom change.

Fans have organised marches against the ownership before the club’s home games recently following social media campaign which began 13 months ago with more protests planned for upcoming fixtures.

However, Birmingham City have released a statement ahead of the West Brom game urging fans not to enter the field of play during the game.

The statement read: “The club supports the right to safe protest and recognises the frustrations that have led to groups and individuals exploring options to express their personal feelings.

“The safety of supporters attending St. Andrew’s remains a priority and so it is necessary to highlight the dangers of attempting to enter the field of play, particularly via the lower tiers of the Tilton Road stand and Kop stand.

“To be clear, supporters are not permitted to enter the lower tiers of the Tilton Road and Kop stands. Whilst covered, they remain an active construction site and carry a substantial risk of injury should spectators attempt to enter this area.

“The advertising banners currently covering the lower tiers would not support the weight of a supporter and are only in place to protect the exposed scaffolding beneath. The impact of landing on the scaffolding from the height of the fencing which borders the lower tiers could result in serious injury.

“Furthermore, the club wishes to remind spectators that entering the field of play is a criminal offence and could lead to Football Banning Orders or civil stadiums bans, with two supporters identified who encroached onto the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match with Preston North End subject to sanctions.